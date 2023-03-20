PHOTOS: Grade 5 students at C.P. Blakely participate in a Medieval Night

For the first time in three years students in Grade 5 at C. P. Blakely School got to participate in a Medieval Night on Thursday, March 16.
Teacher Regan Lynn told Sylvan Lake News prior to the COVID pandemic the event was done annually to celebrate the completion of a medieval unit in the language arts course.
During the unit students learn about weapons, castles, feasts, entertainment and get to do activities like trying calligraphy and making shields and helmets, Lynn said.
“To conclude the unit we have a medieval night that has two parts, some games in the gym at the school and a feast at the Community Centre where there is a head table and some entertainment.”
