PHOTOS: John Deere 120 Expo held at Stettler Museum

A celebration over a century in the making was held at the Stettler Town and Country Museum Aug. 11-13.

An idea brought forward more than a year ago by long-time museum volunteer Alf Erichsen, the John Deere 120 Expo celebrated the arrival of the first piece of John Deere equipment brought into the region 120 years ago.

Over 60 pieces of John Deere equipment from all over the region were brought in by exhibitors for the event. Equipment included tractors, combines, snowmobiles, mowers, and more.

“The show went pretty well,” said museum manager Karen Walhund.

“As people left the gate, they were quite impressed with the event.”

The show was put on with a collaboration between the Town and Country Museum, the Stettler P and H Elevator Society and the Stettler Antique tractor club.

During the days, the various groups gave live presentations of old-fashioned threshing, tractor-pulling, and bailing.

In addition to the displays on site, a concession was run by volunteers in a new building on the west end of the museum’s property which offered breakfast in the morning and burgers starting just before lunch.

On Aug. 12, a special presentation was held honouring several long-term museum volunteers, including Erichsen.

“It’s one thing to walk up and down the tractors, it’s another thing to see the equipment in action,” said County of Stettler councillor Justin Stevens.

“The county is always happy to support events like this.”

The presentation was emceed by Wayne Nixon.

According to Walhund, the attendance for the weekend was around 350 people, including one “gentleman from Edmonton (who) cruised down in his antique car to take on the event.”

