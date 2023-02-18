PHOTOS: Lots of family fun during annual Winterfest

Jaxson Canada, 4, of Benalto had a blast colouring some snow. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

There was plenty to see and do during this year’s rendition of Winterfest, which drew lots of local residents plus many visitors from out of town.

Highlights included the BIG JIG Ice Fishing Derby, the Polar Bear Dip, Learn to Fish, and the Kinabik Discovery Village which featured skating, lake curling, bonfires, snowshoeing, and electric fat-tire bikes.

Other activities and highlights included a Tipi display, Indigenous storytelling, firepits, Arctic Blast disc golf, and sleigh rides.

Quinn Morgan, Jasmyn Solberg and Tammy Morgan enjoy some curling fun during Winterfest on Feb. 18. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

David Parslow, Skylar Johannesen, Mason Johannesen and Jacob Parslow take a break during the many Winterfest festivities. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

Sandy Kern-Ali and Tracey Hallett, visiting from Lloydminster, enjoy a visit during Winterfest. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

Sam Dodge and Danny Dodge of Edmonton had lots of fun during the Learn to Fish event at Winterfest. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake resident Anthony Restoule enjoys some target practice with his boys Easton, 6, and Corbin, 3. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

The ice slide proved a big hit with families during Winterfest festivities on Feb. 18. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News

Things were off to a roaring start at Winterfest on Feb. 18 with the hugely popular Polar Dip. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News