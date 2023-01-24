PHOTOS: Scots visit Sylvan Lake

Five Scottish teams competed against rinks from Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Rimbey and sponsors ATCO and UFA at a Strathcona Cup event in Sylvan Lake, Jan. 21. The tradition of Canadians and Scots in friendly competition for the cup dates back to 1903. (Photos by Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)

The Sylvan Lake team included Roger Huff, Bruce Cartwright, Darren Peel and Melvin Johanson. Sylvan Lake curling club member Fred Schmaltz had the opportunity to sub in for a Scottish team member and was given a jacket to keep after the game.

The teams were piped in before being officially welcomed by Mayor Megan Hanson and council.

By Barb Pettie