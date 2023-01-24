The Sylvan Lake team included Roger Huff, Bruce Cartwright, Darren Peel and Melvin Johanson. Sylvan Lake curling club member Fred Schmaltz had the opportunity to sub in for a Scottish team member and was given a jacket to keep after the game.

The Sylvan Lake team included Roger Huff, Bruce Cartwright, Darren Peel and Melvin Johanson. Sylvan Lake curling club member Fred Schmaltz had the opportunity to sub in for a Scottish team member and was given a jacket to keep after the game.

PHOTOS: Scots visit Sylvan Lake

Five Scottish teams competed against rinks from Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Rimbey and sponsors ATCO and UFA at a Strathcona Cup event in Sylvan Lake, Jan. 21. The tradition of Canadians and Scots in friendly competition for the cup dates back to 1903. (Photos by Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)

The Sylvan Lake team included Roger Huff, Bruce Cartwright, Darren Peel and Melvin Johanson. Sylvan Lake curling club member Fred Schmaltz had the opportunity to sub in for a Scottish team member and was given a jacket to keep after the game.

The teams were piped in before being officially welcomed by Mayor Megan Hanson and council.

By Barb Pettie

 

The teams were piped in before being officially welcomed by Mayor Megan Hanson and council.

The teams were piped in before being officially welcomed by Mayor Megan Hanson and council.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Town hosts flag inclusion ceremony
Next story
College, high school students help with ladies night

Just Posted

(Contributed image).
Chinook’s Edge to review inclement weather policy

File photo
Winterfest set to return better than ever

An aerial photo of the town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake’s 2022 building permits show strong year for development

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey