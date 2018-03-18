Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife’s picturesque night skies

The central Alberta northern lights and storm chasers, #TeamTanner, are on a new adventure taking Yellowknife’s night skies.

The Alix duo, Darlene (Dar) and Theresa (Tree) Tanner (Instagram profiles linked in their names), are in the midst of their newest photography adventure and they shared a few of the beautiful images they’ve taken since the trip started.

Best known for their social media hashtag #TeamTanner, the pair are gathering some incredible images.

This is their second big trip since they took on Iceland last September.

Check out more of their trip on their Photography by #TeamTanner on Facebook page. Readers can also find them on Twitter at @dartanner and @treetanner.

 

Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

Previous story
UPDATED: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

Just Posted

Certified Sustainable Beef Workshop introduces new approach

Alberta beef industry is one of the most sustainable industries in the province

Council reallocates funds to purchase portable amphitheatre

$100,000 entrusted from Heart of Town Association will be used for the purchase

Fentanyl information session gives parents a new perspective

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools partnered with RCMP and Turning Point

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Multi-sport event approved for August-long weekend

Multi-Sport at the Lake will include a triathlon to be held on Aug. 4

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

Young Jersey cow takes Saturday night walk through Ponoka

Ponoka residents help police locate runaway bovine, which was safely collected.

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife’s picturesque night skies

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

UPDATED: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Most Read