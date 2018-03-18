PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The central Alberta northern lights and storm chasers, #TeamTanner, are on a new adventure taking Yellowknife’s night skies.

The Alix duo, Darlene (Dar) and Theresa (Tree) Tanner (Instagram profiles linked in their names), are in the midst of their newest photography adventure and they shared a few of the beautiful images they’ve taken since the trip started.

Best known for their social media hashtag #TeamTanner, the pair are gathering some incredible images.

This is their second big trip since they took on Iceland last September.

