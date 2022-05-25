Physician shortage forces temporary closure of Sylvan Lake urgent care centre today

The service will reopen at 3 p.m. and operate until 10 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, which offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, will be closed until 3 p.m. today. (Black Press file photo.)

Unexpected physician shortage will once again Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) to temporarily close May 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The service will reopen at 3 p.m. and operate until 10 p.m. Normal hours of 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. resume May 26.

“This temporary closure is necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician onsite. Options to secure alternative coverage have been exhausted, and reducing hours is a last resort,” said Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

Patients arriving at SLAACS during this time will be redirected to other care options as appropriate. These options include returning the next day when the service resumes, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Scheduled appointments with other health services – such as Public Health, laboratory and Addiction and Mental Health – at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary change in hours.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.