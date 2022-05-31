Wetaskiwin community members participate in’Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum May 29, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Wetaskiwin community members participate in’Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum May 29, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

‘Pie a politician’: Wetaskiwin’s Mayor takes pie to the face in local fundraiser

A Wetaskiwin fundraiser, ‘Pie a Politician’, held by the Wetaskiwin District History Museum Youth Network May 29, gave the community an opportunity to raise some money and the possibility to toss a pie at a local city councillor.

During the fundraiser community members could participate in a silent auction, a pie flavour spin the wheel contest, pies fly practice range, a whip cream making ‘just whip it’ station, and more.

All funds raised went towards the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum Centre.

The silent auction included a variety of pies and baked goods donated by local businesses including Nio’s Baked Creations, Mitchell’s Café, and Beans Coffee Bar & Bistro.

The fundraiser premise was that if you raised the most funds, or had the highest donation total, you got the first pick of which City of Wetaskiwin councillor to toss a pie at.

Councillors participating included Mayor Tyler Gandam, and councillors Gabrielle Blatz, Bill Elliot, Kevin Lonsdale, and Dr. Karen Aberle.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Wetaskiwin community members participate in’Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum May 29, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Wetaskiwin community members participate in’Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum May 29, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Mayor Tyler Gandam and Councillor Dr. Karen Aberle wipe pie from their faces during fundraiser. (Submitted)

Mayor Tyler Gandam and Councillor Dr. Karen Aberle wipe pie from their faces during fundraiser. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Part of a Sylvan Lake residential building catches fire

Just Posted

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Part of a Sylvan Lake residential building catches fire

Town council recognized FCSS director Kelly Smith for her nine years of contribution during the May 24 regular meeting of council. From left, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin, Mayor Megan Hanson, FCSS director Kelly Smith, Teresa Rilling, Kendall Kloss and and Graham Parsons. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake FCSS director retires after nearly a decade of service

The windy Sunday afternoon of May 29 welcomed kite surfers to Sylvan Lake. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/ Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Warmer temperatures bring kite surfers to Sylvan Lake

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin and Al Azhar Shriner Darwin Durnie, accompanied by Bukz staff, face-off on the ShrinerGoals challenge. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake business donates to non-profits for each goal scored during Battle of Alberta