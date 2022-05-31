‘Pie a politician’: Wetaskiwin’s Mayor takes pie to the face in local fundraiser

A Wetaskiwin fundraiser, ‘Pie a Politician’, held by the Wetaskiwin District History Museum Youth Network May 29, gave the community an opportunity to raise some money and the possibility to toss a pie at a local city councillor.
During the fundraiser community members could participate in a silent auction, a pie flavour spin the wheel contest, pies fly practice range, a whip cream making ‘just whip it’ station, and more.
All funds raised went towards the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum Centre.
The silent auction included a variety of pies and baked goods donated by local businesses including Nio’s Baked Creations, Mitchell’s Café, and Beans Coffee Bar & Bistro.
The fundraiser premise was that if you raised the most funds, or had the highest donation total, you got the first pick of which City of Wetaskiwin councillor to toss a pie at.
Councillors participating included Mayor Tyler Gandam, and councillors Gabrielle Blatz, Bill Elliot, Kevin Lonsdale, and Dr. Karen Aberle.
