‘Pie a politician’: Wetaskiwin’s Mayor takes pie to the face in local fundraiser

A Wetaskiwin fundraiser, ‘Pie a Politician’, held by the Wetaskiwin District History Museum Youth Network May 29, gave the community an opportunity to raise some money and the possibility to toss a pie at a local city councillor.

During the fundraiser community members could participate in a silent auction, a pie flavour spin the wheel contest, pies fly practice range, a whip cream making ‘just whip it’ station, and more.

All funds raised went towards the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum Centre.

The silent auction included a variety of pies and baked goods donated by local businesses including Nio’s Baked Creations, Mitchell’s Café, and Beans Coffee Bar & Bistro.

The fundraiser premise was that if you raised the most funds, or had the highest donation total, you got the first pick of which City of Wetaskiwin councillor to toss a pie at.

Councillors participating included Mayor Tyler Gandam, and councillors Gabrielle Blatz, Bill Elliot, Kevin Lonsdale, and Dr. Karen Aberle.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Wetaskiwin community members participate in’Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum May 29, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Mayor Tyler Gandam and Councillor Dr. Karen Aberle wipe pie from their faces during fundraiser. (Submitted)

Members of City of Wetaskiwin Council participate in ‘Pie a Politician’ fundraiser for the Wetaskiwin District Heritage Museum. (Submitted)

