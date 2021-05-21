Pigeon Lake at Silver Beach. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Pigeon Lake environment gets a boost from new technology

A “smart buoy” will be implemented that will provide essential data to understand lake health.

The Pigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan will be getting a boost from new technology.

They will be implementing a “smart buoy” that will help assess lake conditions and provide essential data to understand lake health.

The buoy is equipped with satellite communication capabilities and will be able to provide information every 15 minutes about key air and water column conditions in the lake. Some of these conditions include: air temperature; barometric pressure; wind speed and direction; water dissolved oxygen levels; temperature; clarity and total algae using a weather station mounted above the water.

The buoy also has sensors that measure variables below the water all the way down to the bottom of the lake.

The Summer Villages of Pigeon Lake say that the Pigeon Lake smart buoy will not only provide essential data to understand lake health and apply measures to help Pigeon Lake, but the information could help all Alberta lakes.

Crystal Springs Mayor project lead Ian Rawlinson said the buoy initiative, “should indeed have potential value to every Alberta lake, but is also another significant step in Pigeon Lake’s drive to become Alberta’s premier recreational lake.”

“The project speaks to the potential of technology in understanding lake health and the value in community/ government partnerships.”

The initiative is being funded by the Summer Village of Crystal Springs through a Community Partnership Grant from Alberta Municipal Affairs. The buoy project is the result of the collaboration between the summer villages to implement the Pigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan and the in-lake technical committee of the Alliance of Pigeon Lake Municipalities (APLM).

The buoy is the latest innovation in an aggressive program by area residents to implement the landmark 2019 report that contained some 46 science-based recommendations to improve conditions in the lake and watershed.

“Albertans treasure their environment and so does their government. We’re proud to work with the community by providing technical advice and $200,000 in funding,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.

“This smart buoy will help us be even better stewards of our land so that residents can continue to enjoy places like Pigeon Lake for generations to come.”


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority
Next story
City of Camrose issues friendly COVID-19 vaccination challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin

Just Posted

File photo
Alberta RCMP focus on enforcing sober driving over Victoria Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP will be out patrolling and removing impaired drivers from the roads this long weekend.

Participants of the third annual Walk a Mile strutted from the lighthouse to the pier and back in heels and masks to raise awareness for domestic violence last year. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake students raising awareness of gendered violence with annual walk

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes returns to Sylvan Lake on June 3

A heavy hauler trucks transports material in the oilsands in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Monday, June 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘No evidence’: Researcher behind ‘anti-Alberta’ inquiry backs off assertion

Vivian Krause says she has never accused U.S. charitable foundations of trying to landlock Canadian

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking Albertans to continue to follow the rules and avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Province reports 812 additional cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for information on a small dark car that is believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating drive-by shooting

RCMP say they are actively investigating the incident which occurred in the early hours of May 20

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

City of Camrose Mayor, Norm Mayer, issued a challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin over Facebook to compete with the City of Camrose for the highest vaccine uptake rate in the province. Facebook/ City of Camrose, Alberta
City of Camrose issues friendly COVID-19 vaccination challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin

The two cities have engaged in a friendly competition to see who can boast higher vaccination rates.

Pigeon Lake at Silver Beach. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.
Pigeon Lake environment gets a boost from new technology

A “smart buoy” will be implemented that will provide essential data to understand lake health.

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara, cast members in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Blood Quantum’ overall winners at Canadian Screen Awards

TV comedy swan song won eight times, indigenous zombie feature won seven trophies in total

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi
Ontario court rules deadly shootdown of Flight 752 in Iran was act of terrorism

Ruling invalidates Iran’s immunity against civil litigation

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Most Read