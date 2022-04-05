Pigeon Lake area knitters gather for the Pigeon Lake Library Society knitting group. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Pigeon Lake Library members knit sensory muffs for seniors in care

Members of the Pigeon Lake Library Society have made and donated approximately 70 ‘tweedle-muffs’ also known as sensory muffs that they hand-knit to Long Term Care in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

The washable ‘tweedle-muffs’ are made from colourful yarn of different textures and many have sensory objects attached. Some of the sensory objects include leather patches, buttons, keys, lace, velvets and other textures. Pigeon Lake Library Society member Bonnie Mieske explains that the sensory objects essentially act as the muff’s version of a fidget spinner.

The original function of the muffs were intended to help settle a person that is agitated or restless, and in the case of dementia patients, maybe even trigger a memory with objects like buttons and old door keys that are familiar to them.

And for the seniors don’t care for the fidget items Mieske says, “seniors find it comforting if they have cold hands.”

Mieske says that the idea for the project came after the knitting group at Pigeon Lake Library, that gathers every second Wednesday at the library, first came up with the idea of knitting blankets for seniors.

However, they realized that the tweedle-muffs are easier to hold onto a blanket slipping off your lap.

Mieske says that tweedle-muffs are not just for individuals in long-term care, but also, “people that are anxious or unsure of things.”

The donated tweedle-muffs were made by eight to 10 local knitters who made each muff unique.

In addition to making the muffs, when the knitting group gets together they work on whatever project they want and all help each other with techniques or suggestions.

Meiske says it is also a great way to get together with others and have a good cup of coffee and chat while enjoying some knitting.

The Library also runs a plant club with regular meetings and a daytime book club.

The Pigeon Lake Library says that all are welcome to the community library.


