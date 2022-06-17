Pigeon Lake Regional School students fundraise $3,800 for Stollery Children’s Hospital

Students at Pigeon Lake Regional School (PLRS) have fundraised $3,800 and donated the total to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Teacher at PLRS and staff facilitator for the fundraiser Cade Bengert says that some students from Grade 10 and 11 approached him expressing interest in doing a fundraiser in affiliation with Extra Life Edmonton.

Extra Life Edmonton is a community of gamers and fundraisers from around the province that host Edmonton’s largest 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Bengert says, “I think we needed something like this bringing us together.”

He states that the students chose to fundraise for the Stollery due to its stellar reputation and many of them knowing someone who the Stollery has helped, including a classmate of theirs who spent an extensive period at the children’s hospital following a stabbing assault at the school in April.

For the past month a group of approximately 40 students Grades 7-12 participated in the fundraiser, collecting donations from friends, family and community members.

Every time the students raised $500 they earned a prize which mainly consisted of the PLRS staff having to participate in antics of the fundraisers’ choosing.

This included a day where the staff had to all wear dresses to school, dress up how they did in Junior High and dance to “I’m a little teapot” when it came on randomly throughout the day over the school intercom.

Fundraisers also got to participate in their own ‘awake-a-thon’ June 10-11, at the school. Students stayed overnight at PLRS and tried to stay awake the entire night playing video games, board games, and a live action version of Mario Cart set up in the gym by Bengert.



Staff at Pigeon Lake Regional School wear dresses to school as student reward after they reach $1,500 mark of fundraising for the Stollery Children’s Hospital. (Submitted)