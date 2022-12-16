FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, Dec. 12, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Bassitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday.

“Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.”

Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.

He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2014. Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland and was an All-Star in 2021.

Bassitt is 46-3 with a 3.45 ERA in right major league seasons.

Left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

