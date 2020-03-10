Passengers step off a plane carrying Canadians back from Oakland, Calif. from the Grand Princess cruise ship, after it arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Tuesday March 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada this morning.

The government-chartered aircraft landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario, where the passengers will spend two-weeks in quarantine.

The exact number of Canadians on the flight was unknown because they had to pass a screening process before being allowed to board the flight.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

The ship docked Monday at the Port of Oakland after days of being forced to idle off the coast of Northern California.

It had been prevented from docking because of evidence that it was the breeding ground for more than 20 COVID-19 infections.

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

The Canadian Press

