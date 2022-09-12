Plane crashes near Donalda

A little before 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, the Bashaw RCMP detachment received a report of a plane crash.

RCMP officers responded to the scene just west of Donalda along with fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Officers located the crashed aircraft, a crop-dusting plane with a lone, deceased, occupant inside, near the intersection of Highway 53 and Range Road 190.

According to an RCMP media release, the occupant has been identified as a 39-year-old male resident of Bawlf, Alta., but his identity has not been released.

RCMP officers have secured the scene and Transport Canada will be taking over the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the range road where the plane crashed.

