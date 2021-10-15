Plane flips over at Ponoka Airport mid-take off

Incident comes after separate plane crash near Lacombe last weekend

In an incident that is currently under investigation, a plane flipped over on the runway at the Ponoka Airport mid-take off on Oct. 14.

At 3:28 p.m., the Ponoka RCMP responded to a call about the crash at the airport.

When they arrived at the scene, the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft had already safely exited the plane and was uninjured.

Ponoka County Regional Fire Services and EMS also responded to the scene.

The initial investigation determined the plane was in the process of taking off when it rolled on the runway.

The RCMP has been coordinating with Transport Canada and will continue to work with them as the investigation progresses.

The incident at the Ponoka Airport comes on the heels of another separate plane crash in central Alberta last weekend.

There was one fatality in a plane crash in a remote, rural area about 25 km northeast of Lacombe on Oct. 9. The male pilot was deceased on the scene and another male was taken to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.

The wreckage of the plane has been taken to a a Transportation Safety Board of Canada facility in Edmonton for examination.

North of Edmonton, at the Westlock, Alta. airport, at least three people were taken to hospital after a plane flipped over on Oct. 10. The status of a fourth passenger was unknown.

The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating both crashes.

