Plans underway to display a massive painting of the Queen that hung in old arena

A massive painting of the Queen that was once a fixture during hockey games and concerts in Winnipeg may soon be on public display again.

The painting’s owner, Ron D’Errico, says he plans on putting up the painting in a hangar at the security firm he owns.

D’Errico says he recently acquired the hangar and planned to put it on display before the Queen’s death.

He also says a shopping centre has inquired about hanging the painting temporarily, but wouldn’t disclose the location.

The five-metre by three-metre painting hung for years in the old Winnipeg Arena, which closed in 2004, and takes a crew of 10 people to assemble and install.

D’Errico says he has fond memories of seeing the painting in his childhood and wants to ensure the public can enjoy it for years to come.