A giant portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is raised outside a local restaurant in Winnipeg, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The painting that was once a fixture during hockey games and concerts in Winnipeg may soon be on public display again. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Plans underway to display a massive painting of the Queen that hung in old arena

A massive painting of the Queen that was once a fixture during hockey games and concerts in Winnipeg may soon be on public display again.

The painting’s owner, Ron D’Errico, says he plans on putting up the painting in a hangar at the security firm he owns.

D’Errico says he recently acquired the hangar and planned to put it on display before the Queen’s death.

He also says a shopping centre has inquired about hanging the painting temporarily, but wouldn’t disclose the location.

The five-metre by three-metre painting hung for years in the old Winnipeg Arena, which closed in 2004, and takes a crew of 10 people to assemble and install.

D’Errico says he has fond memories of seeing the painting in his childhood and wants to ensure the public can enjoy it for years to come.

Previous story
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
Tories to announce next leader ‘with a revised program’ reflecting Queen’s death

Just Posted

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Ian Oostindie during the by-election campaign. (Facebook photo)
Ian Oostindie named new Sylvan Lake town councillor

If you or someone you know is experiencing a dental emergency and you’re not sure you can afford help, call Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association. (File photo)
Better option for dental emergencies