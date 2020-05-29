Playgrounds, skate park, ball diamonds open in Eckville

The facilities in town re-opened the afternoon of May 28 with restrictions

The Town of Eckville has re-opened some outdoor facilities for use with restrictions. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Eckville’s Facebook page.

Playgrounds, the skate park and ball diamonds in Eckville are once again open, but with restrictions.

The rules and regulations for each vary slightly and are specified on signage posted around the facility.

A social distance of two metres, sanitizing and washing of hands, as well as remaining home if sick or showing symptoms are restrictions placed on all facilities.

No organized league activities can be played in the ball diamonds as per provincial health guidelines.

Jack Ramsden, Chief Administrative Officer, says people using the diamonds cannot share equipment.

“You can throw the ball [and] I can hit the ball, bur we can’t share the ball,” explained Ramsden, “so we can’t really play catch unless you’re in your family group …”

A maximum of 15 people can be on the field at a time, he added.

There are no population limits at the skate park or playgrounds as long as social distancing can be maintained.

According to the signage, the park and playground equipment is not sanitized.

All facilities are “use at your own risk.”

Ramsden said the members of the Incident Command Post (ICP) were “reluctant” to open the facilities, but things needed to start getting back to some kind of normal.

“Hopefully they enjoy them, but use them with caution and be courteous as far as social distancing and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer,” said Ramsden of residents being able to use the facilities again.

The openings came into effect during the afternoon of May 28 and Ramsden says he noticed people taking advantage of the openings almost instantly.

“I’ve actually never seen as many young [people] in that skate park in my seven years working in Eckville,” Ramsden said.

Most of the outdoor facilities in town are now open, although Ramsden says, he is unsure when the openings of other facilities, such as the arena, will open.

Coronavirus