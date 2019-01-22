Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon was told that Rhett Lundgren had an online chat with an undercover officer posing as a pedophile. (Google Maps)

Pleaded guilty: Ex-Alberta teacher gets 3 years for sex offences against kids

Rhett Lundgren admitted to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in Red Deer

A former Saskatoon teacher who admitted to sexual offences involving children has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Rhett Lundgren pleaded guilty in November to charges that included arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Lundgren was arrested in December 2016 following an investigation by Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon was told that Lundgren had an online chat with an undercover officer posing as a pedophile.

During that chat, Lundgren arranged to meet the officer and an eight-year-old girl at a swimming pool.

Court heard Lundgren never showed up for the meeting, but the online conversation still led police to lay the charge.

Officers who were sent to arrest Lundgren found child pornography on his computer.

He also admitted during legal proceedings to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2009, while he was teaching at a high school in Red Deer, Alta.

The Crown and defence presented the judge with a plea deal on Monday that proposed Lundgren serve a 36-month sentence.

The judge stated that Lundgren knew what he was doing was wrong. He requested the Red Deer student to delete the messages he sent to her because he could lose his job if his superiors found out about them.

Lundgren was teaching at Walter Murray Collegiate in 2016. He was suspended without pay after being charged.

The Canadian Press

