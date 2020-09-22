Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PM Trudeau to deliver national address on COVID-19 pandemic after throne speech

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there could be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a national address to Canadians Wednesday night after the throne speech.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will speak to Canadians directly on the “urgency of fighting COVID-19” as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau will also speak about how the Liberal government plans to fight COVID-19 and build the economic recovery from the pandemic-related shutdown.

Those plans will also be outlined in the throne speech.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says he’s hoping the government focuses its throne speech on navigating the pandemic.

Non-essential businesses were forced to close during lockdowns earlier this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, but have reopened since as restrictions have eased.

Kelly says it could be years before thousands of small businesses in the country have revenues equal to what they made before the pandemic.

His group is hoping to see a rejigging of commercial rent assistance that has fallen short of expectations, among other aid to businesses.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Just Posted

Small force of locals team up for Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup

The annual cleanup was focused on getting an much garbage out of the lake as possible

Central zone active cases down to 20

Province provides update

Gord Bamford serenades Sylvan Lake at sold out concert

Gord Bamford played for a sold out crowd at a drive-in concert Sept. 19 in Sylvan Lake

Snake Lake Brewing takes home gold in the Canadian Brewing Awards

Central Alberta breweries Hawk Tail Brewery and Blindman Brewing also brought home top accolades

Central Alberta rancher-turned-writer brings life experiences into fiction

J.L. Cole explores the complexities of relationships in debut novel Silver Heights

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

RCMP say body located of man who fell in river during stop for photos in Banff

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

Lacombe beekeepers give the buzz on winterizing hives

Winterizing a honeybee hive is not a simple task, local apiarists say

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Six injured, man in custody following BB gun incident in Alberta, RCMP say

Airdrie’s downtown core was told to shelter-in-place, while others nearby were asked to stay inside

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read