Poachers fined $2,000 for illegally fishing walleye from Sylvan Lake

Two men were fined and given a fishing suspension for fishing four walleye from Sylvan Lake

Four whole walleye were illegally fished from Sylvan Lake in September 2019. Photo Courtesy of Alberta Fish and Wildlife

Two poachers have been fined and given a fishing suspension after being found guilty of exceeding the possession level of fish.

Liubomyr Bioko and Orest Osinchuk both plead guilty to the offences charged against them.

Both men were charged by Red Deer Fish and Wildlife officers on Sept. 21, 2019 while conducting angling checks on Sylvan Lake.

Bioko also plead guilty to exceeding the possession limit and obstructing an official in the performance of his duties.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife, the two men were found in the possession of four walleye, which they tried to ditch overboard when approached by officers.

“One of the men saw the officer and dumped a black garbage bag over board and into the lake. The individual was arrested for obstruction,” a release from Alberta Fish and Wildlife states.

Four whole walleye and a large rock were found in the bag.

Sylvan Lake has a zero limit for walleye as well as northern pike. This is because both species need to recover in the lake.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says the “unlawful harvest of fish can have a negative effect” on the recovery and repopulation of fish species.

“Possession limits help ensure that only a sustainable amount of fish is taken from the water. This way, population numbers don’t drop too low, or in certain cases, are able to recover,” the press release states.

Both men were fined $2,000 for exceeding the possession limit. This equals $1,000 per walleye.

Bioko also received an additional $1,000 fine for obstructing an official.

Bioko and Osinchuk also received a one-year fishing suspension and forfeiture of seized fish.

“Fishing is a popular past time in our province, and it is important to be aware of the different limits and size restrictions that exist at specific water bodies.”