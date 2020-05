The Expert welcomes business representatives from the community

***This podcast was recorded before Alberta announced their relaunch strategy on April 30, 2020***

Hello and welcome to another episode of The Expert.

The pandemic has been an extremely difficult time for people and businesses around the world and central Alberta is no exception.

This week, the Expert welcomes representatives from Lacombe’s business community to talk about how they have adapted their businesses and their lives around the global crisis.

We hope you enjoy the show.

-Vaughan

