PODCAST: Journalism instructor discusses how reporters have taken on climate change

Mount Royal University’s Sean Holman has been researching how journalists have covered climate change

The fourth episode of The Expert features a discussion with Sean Holman, a journalism instructor at Mount Royal University and a former award-winning journalist with the Vancouver Sun and and 24 Hours Vancouver.

Holman has been extensively researching how journalists are covering the current climate crisis and how that needs to change going forward.

This discussion focuses on the challenges of reporting on climate change and how that coincides with reporting on free speech.

