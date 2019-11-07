PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Amnesty International Canada Secretary-General Alex Neve

Advocate pushes for the respect of human rights both in Canada and abroad

The Expert welcomes to the Secretary-General of Amnesty International Canada Alex Neve — who was in Lacombe just over a year ago as part of Burman University’s Herr Lecture Series.

Neve recently wrote an open letter to Jason Kenney’s UCP government which requested the government back of their Fight Back Strategy — which promotes the interests of Albertas energy sector.

Neve requested in the letter that, amongst other things, Kenney’s government must, “Actively and consistently promote and uphold the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of association and peaceful protest.”

Premier Kenney wrote a fiery response to Neve which included the line “As for your concerns about freedom of expression and association, those rights are not threatened by our government telling the truth about our energy industry. Our intent is to counter misinformation, exaggerations, and outdated information with facts and evidence. “

Today we talk to Neve about that back and forth with Alberta’s premier — as well as what Amnesty International Canada is doing both nationally and internationally.

-Vaughan

