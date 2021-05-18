A poem, apparently written by Robert Raymond Cook, which was the property of Susan Ball’s aunt until her passing just last month. photo submitted

A poem, apparently written by Robert Raymond Cook, which was the property of Susan Ball’s aunt until her passing just last month. photo submitted

Poem apparently written by convicted Stettler murderer Robert Raymond Cook surfaces in Athabasca County

Cook was executed in 1960 in connection with the slaying of his entire family in Stettler

An Athabasca County resident now has a powerfully-penned connection to Stettler’s most infamous murder case.

Susan Ball’s aunt, the late Nancy Kmech, was given a poem many years ago that was apparently written by convicted killer Robert Raymond Cook while he was awaiting execution in Fort Saskatchewan.

Cook was charged in connection with the slaying of his entire Stettler-based family in 1959. Raymond and Daisy Cook and their five children were found shot and bludgeoned to death in the garage of their Stettler home.

Robert, who was 21 at the time, was convicted of the crimes in the Old Red Deer Court House.

He was retried later in Edmonton and again found guilty. He was executed on Nov. 14th of 1960 by hanging.

“My aunt Nancy, when she was young, she was a guard at the Fort Saskatchewan jail,” explained Ball of her aunt, who just passed away on April 30th.

In the faded margins of the paper the poem is typewritten on, Nancy noted that at the time, she was working in the ‘fort restaurant’ and that her friend, who isn’t named, gave her the paper with Cook’s poem on it.

“In a later conversation with me, she said, ‘Susan, I have this poem. It was passed to me from a friend’,” recalled Susan.

“She said, ‘I have a poem from Robert Raymond Cook’.”

She told Susan that it was left in one of her books, so upon Nancy’s passing, Susan and her sister began going through their aunt’s belongings.

“I went looking for the dictionary, and sure enough, there it was.”

The poem reads as follows: ‘Sitting here, my heart in despair/proven innocent, juried guilty – it just isn’t fair/I sent for my lawyer, he just shook his head/No! No! He said/Justice will come long after you’re dead.

“I know I am not guilty, but what can I do/The jury they just guessed that crime I did do/I escaped, my loved ones’ funeral to attend/sealing my own fate in the end.

“If they went to heaven, that wonderful place/Then I’ll soon be there, it’s never too late for grace.

“Out under the stars, cool breeze in leafy bower/Through bars in my death cell, a moon beam shower/Each beam like a tear from my sweet heart so dear/But look up honey, have no fear/the higher judge sees it clear.

“Take caution my friends, if circumstances induce/The jury can guess you right into a noose.

‘They’ll measure me, they’ll weigh me, they’ll put a black hood on my head/Then they’ll pull that level and I’ll soon be dead.

“You people of the world, take note/The innocent do die at the end of a rope.”

Another poem penned by Cook is online, and there are some similarities – particularly the line including the words ‘at the end of a rope’.

Cook’s name is printed at the bottom of the poem as well.

Looking back on the case, Robert Raymond Cook had a history of clashes with the law during his short life — prior to the murders, he had been in prison on a robbery charge.

Following the murders, he was apprehended on a farm near Bashaw by police after a sprawling, ambitious manhunt. He was then whisked away to the village’s police office.

About 400 people gathered to watch the bedraggled escapee escorted into the building.

Despite the eventual conviction, questions have lingered as to Cook’s guilt. And the case continues to fascinate Stettler residents all these years later.

His alibi of being in Edmonton during the night of the murders couldn’t be cracked, although pinpointing the times of the deaths wasn’t the exact science that it is today.

And although he reportedly didn’t always see eye to eye with his folks, some say it’s an enormous stretch to believe he would kill his entire family.

Also, police seemed to abandon the search for other suspects.

In a letter to his lawyer, Cook wrote he, “Used to think it was up to the Crown to prove a person guilty, now, I believe different. I know they cannot prove me guilty, for in all truth, I am not. If I hang, murder will be committed in the name of the law.”

For Susan, reading the poem sparks a number of questions as well.

Why did her aunt end up with it?

Why did Cook apparently intend for Nancy to have it?

“Did he think that he trusted her enough to give it to her,” she asked. “I think that maybe he was reaching out.”

Previous story
Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s declining COVID-19 numbers are a positive sign for the province. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone down to 2,054 active cases

Carson McCulloch accepts the Athletic Ambassador Award. He was nominated three times for the award during the nomination period. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake youth recognized for volunteerism and leadership with annual awards

The Spark Awards were held virtually this year, on May 14

Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca
Central Alberta small businesses are impacted by covid-19 in varying ways but remain hopeful

Businesses in Bentley and Gull Lake say now it is more important than ever to shop local

(Contributed photo)
Missing girl may be in Sylvan Lake: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the area

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 2,211 COVID-19 cases Thursday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
721 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths reported Monday

Central zone has 2,183 active cases

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

Robert Raymond Cook is guarded by RCMP officers after being arrested for the murder of his father. Cook was found guilty of his father’s murder and sentenced to death by hanging. He was never charged with the murder of his stepmother and five half-siblings but was believed to be guilty. Photo from Provincial Archives of Alberta.
Poem apparently written by convicted Stettler murderer Robert Raymond Cook surfaces in Athabasca County

Cook was executed in 1960 in connection with the slaying of his entire family in Stettler

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Welcoming cowboy boots at the historic and colourful Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne near Drumheller, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The bar and hotel are up for sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘It was a going concern’: Remaining bar and hotel in Alberta coal ghost town for sale

The historic Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne in southern Alberta is up for sale

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was put in handcuffs after an anti-restriction protest Saturday in the parking lot of the business. (Screenshot via The Whistle Stop Facebook page)
Alberta RCMP investigating possible threat to police after Mirror rally

Online images show RCMP members, vehicles in crosshairs of a rifle

Most Read