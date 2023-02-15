Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Poilievre backs Alberta’s concerns over federal ‘just transition’ legislation

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he backs Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her concerns about what she’s called Ottawa’s anti-oil-and-gas agenda.

Poilievre told reporters Wednesday in Calgary that he discussed health care, public safety and defending Canada’s oil sector when he met recently with his Alberta Conservative counterpart in Ottawa.

Smith has voiced her opposition over pending federal legislation, dubbed “just transition,” which is billed as helping Canadian workers adapt to the global move toward renewable energy.

Smith has accused the federal Liberal government of imposing discriminatory policies and legislation on non-renewable resource development that she says is frustrating Alberta’s energy sector.

In December, her United Conservative Party government passed a sovereignty act that grants Alberta the power to direct its agencies to flout federal laws and initiatives deemed harmful to provincial interests. However, Smith has not committed to using the province’s act to rebut the federal “just transition” legislation.

Poilievre said Wednesday that the federal government’s agenda would make Canada dependent on foreign, polluting dictatorships and allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue to dominate the European energy market to fund his war against Ukraine.

“I do share Alberta’s concern about (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau’s anti-energy and anti-resource agenda,” Poilievre said. “He has said he wants to phase out our oilsands. He says southern Ontario should move away from manufacturing. He has attacked our mining sector.

“Every time Justin Trudeau attacks our energy sector, a big smile appears on the face of Vladimir Putin.’”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Barclays, once major funder, commits to stop financing oilsands
Next story
Ponoka RCMP receive report of shooting threat against local school

Just Posted

Indigenous dancer Patrick Mitsuing preparing to perform at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo from Facebook)
Performing at Super Bowl an experience of a lifetime for central Alberta Indigenous dancer

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

File photo
RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?