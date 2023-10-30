<div>Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil. Poilievre holds a press conference regarding his “Axe the Tax” message from the roof a parking garage in St. John's, Friday, Oct.27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly</div>

Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.

The federal government announced last week it is increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the next three years.

The changes come as affordability concerns leave their party flailing in the polls in Atlantic Canada.

Poilievre wrote a letter to Trudeau on Sunday urging the Liberals to expand the exemption to all forms of home heating, including natural gas which is more common in Western Canada.

In an interview with CTV News on the weekend, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said the Liberals’ Atlantic caucus pushed for the changes to home heating oil.

Hutchings suggested that perhaps Prairie provinces should elect more Liberals to push for exemptions that affect constituents in those provinces, prompting backlash, including from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Previous story
New sexual health clinic opens in Ponoka in reponse to rising STI cases in central Alberta

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
New peer support line offers help for Alberta first responders

Dawson Dahm holds on with all his strength while competing in the 2022 Canadian Finals Rodeo at the Peavey Mart Centrium. (Advocate file photo)
Canadian Finals Rodeo leaving Red Deer

PIctured here is Dustin Butterfield, the founder of Central Alberta Bullseye Blind Hockey. (Photos submitted)
Bullseye Blind Hockey gearing up for a Nov. 4 match-up in Red Deer

Chris and Ernest King won $147,264.60 on their September 26 LOTTO MAX play. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Laker wins LOTTO MAX prize

Pop-up banner image