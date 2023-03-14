Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre steps away from the microphone after an announcement and news conference, in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Poilievre says that if he became prime minister, he would sue pharmaceutical companies as a way to fund drug treatment ⁠— but he won't say what he would do about supervised consumption sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Poilievre says he would sue Big Pharma, won’t comment on supervised consumption sites

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he became prime minister, he would sue pharmaceutical companies as a way to fund drug treatment ⁠— but he won’t say what he would do about supervised consumption sites.

Poilievre made the pledge today in Metro Vancouver, a region of the country he has routinely criticized on its approach to the opioid crisis, once calling the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood “hell on earth.”

The Tory leader says the federal and provincial governments are contributing to the problem by offering a safe supply of drugs to some users and decriminalizing small amounts of certain illicit substances.

Drug policy experts say such measures are needed to mitigate a toxic drug supply that has led to thousands of preventable overdoses and deaths.

Poilievre says he opposes offering “taxpayer-funded drugs” that he argues are “flooding our communities,” and says he would instead focus on providing users with more recovery and treatment options.

He says that to pay for that, he would launch a $44 billion lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the prescription drugs that many users are addicted to.

Asked whether he intends to change the current rules around supervised consumption sites — where users can bring drugs to inject or inhale under the watch of staff — Poilievre would only say that “the existing overall system has failed.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A transformational decision’: Alberta requiring body cameras for all police services

Just Posted

The Town of Sylvan Lake recieved a lower number of building permit requests in February compared to last year. (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake recieves lower building permit application numbers

Singer Tim Tamashiro will be performing along with pianists Sheldon Zandboer and Andrew Glover at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Photo submitted
Acclaimed jazz singer and Blackfalds native Tim Tamashiro to perform in Lacombe

Pictured here is Al Cameron, founder of Veterans Voices of Canada. Photo submitted
Veterans Voices of Canada Antique and Specialty Shop to open in Sylvan Lake

Chinook’s Edge School Division has plans to open a new high school and turn current H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake into a middle school. (File photo)
A new high school is a top prioity in the Chinook’s Edge School Division’s Capital Plan

Pop-up banner image