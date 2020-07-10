Ottawa Police have apologized for how they handled a 911 call about a Black man in a park, in a July 10, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Police apologize after 911 call where white woman reports Black man in a park

Similar to New York incident

Ottawa police have apologized for how they handled an incident where a white woman called 911 on a Black man in a park, leading the operator to tell the man he’s intimidating the woman.

The incident was posted on Twitter and shows a woman walking by a lone man while describing him on the phone to a 911 operator.

The man who posted the video said it was taken by his brother, and said the woman called police because his brother wasn’t two metres away from her while they crossed a bridge.

In the video, the woman turns the call on to speakerphone and the operator talks directly to the man to tell him he’s intimidating the woman.

“Sir… do we really need to send a police officer just for you let this girl by?” the operator asks.

“I’m not stopping her from coming by,” said the man before being interrupted.

“You’re intimidating her, sir, okay, can you just stand to the side,” the operator says, as the man replies that he’s already standing to the side.

The man remains at a distance from the woman throughout the video and she eventually walks away while still on the phone.

The police force replied to the Twitter video and said they have spoken with the man who posted it to offer a “full and unreserved apology.”

“We are fully reviewing this incident,” said Ottawa Police on Twitter.

“At this point it is clear that this was not an appropriate use of the 911 system and the Service did not act appropriately in handling the call.”

Police said no charges have been applied related to the incident at this time.

The incident comes months after a video in New York’s Central Park showed a white woman calling police after a Black man requested she leash her dog.

In that video, she told the man that she’d call police and tell them he was threatening her.

She then called police and told the operator that the man was threatening as he stood at a distance from her.

The woman, who was since identified as Amy Cooper, has been charged with filing a false police report and was fired from her job over the May incident.

Cooper has since apologized and said she reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about the man’s intentions.

— With files from Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.

Policeracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of genetic discrimination law
Next story
Sylvan Lake high school ranked 51st in Alberta high school rankings

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Hull’s last known whereabouts were in the Sylvan Lake area on May 28

Sylvan Lake high school ranked 51st in Alberta high school rankings

Ecole HJ Cody School was ranked 51st out of 253 by the Fraser Institute for 2019

City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

Alberta’s central zone has 11 active cases

Sylvan Lake Food Bank fundraiser looking for participants

Brenda Lee Cherry is looking for participants to raise money for the local food bank

46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Alberta

Province has completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests

Police apologize after 911 call where white woman reports Black man in a park

Similar to New York incident

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Faith-based organizations aren’t usually eligible for money

Economy adds 953,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls

More jobs created than anticipated

Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of genetic discrimination law

Canadian Coalition for Genetic Fairness challenges ruling

Racist slurs during Conservative leadership debate not surprising: Lewis

Racist slurs during Conservative leadership debate not surprising: Lewis

‘These kind of issues are out here’: New doc examines police violence in Calgary

‘These kind of issues are out here’: New doc examines police violence in Calgary

‘Vowed myself to silence:’ Woman says she couldn’t cope after Edmonton attack

‘Vowed myself to silence:’ Woman says she couldn’t cope after Edmonton attack

Alberta politicians swap charges of bullying, misogyny after member ejected

Alberta politicians swap charges of bullying, misogyny after member ejected

Most Read