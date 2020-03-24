THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police arrest man in alleged sexual assault of eight-year-old girl in Edmonton

Investigators say the girl immediately reported the incident to her parents, who were looking for her at the time

A man has been arrested in Edmonton in a case where police alleged an eight-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a stranger while she walked home.

Police earlier reported the girl was walking home from another residence on March 10 when a male driver pulled her into his vehicle, sexually assaulted her and then dropped her off nearby.

Investigators say the girl immediately reported the incident to her parents, who were looking for her at the time.

Wade Stene, 37, was arrested at his home on Saturday and faces charges including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say Stene reportedly lived and worked in multiple locations in Alberta and British Columbia including Drayton Valley, Fort McMurray, Vernon and Kelowna.

As a result, they say they are concerned there may be additional complainants in other jurisdictions.

