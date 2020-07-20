Police believe they’ve found body of dad subject of manhunt after girls’ deaths

Police believe they’ve found body of dad subject of manhunt after girls’ deaths

LEVIS, Que. — Hours after an emotional funeral for two Quebec sisters found dead following an Amber Alert earlier this month, provincial police announced they believed they’d found the body of their missing father.

Police said in a social media post late Monday that they found a body believed to be Martin Carpentier in the area of St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City, where they’d searched for 10 days before suspending the hunt Saturday.

They said the body was located at 7 p.m. local time, following information they had received from a citizen.

Police said it appears that Carpentier took his own life, but the force added it would only comment further in the coming days.

The discovery comes 12 days after Carpentier and his daughters were involved in a car crash on the evening of July 8 in St-Apollinaire, but nobody was inside the vehicle when responders reached the scene.

An Amber Alert was triggered the next day, but lifted on July 11 when the bodies of Norah, 11, and Romy, 6, were found in the woods in the same town.

Police have said autopsies have been conducted on the girls, but wouldn’t reveal the cause of death until Carpentier was found.

Earlier Monday, Norah and Romy Carpentier were described by their mother, Amelie Lemieux, as pure and gentle souls at an emotional service.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, a privilege that was priceless,” Lemieux said, reading from a letter she wrote to her two little girls.

“Even if I didn’t have enough time by your side, I will continue to cherish, one by one, each memory, photo, video and continue to hear your soft voices call me ‘maman’,” Lemieux said through tears.

“I love you madly.”

The girls were remembered fondly — Romy, the clown who wanted to do it all and Norah, the ingenious artist who dreamed of being a video game designer. Each family member, beginning with Lemieux, put a rose in a vase near photos of the sisters — a symbolic gesture as both girls had “Rose” as a middle name.

The funeral in the girls’ hometown of Levis, Que., was limited to family due to COVID-19 concerns, but hundreds gathered outside to watch the ceremony on giant screens. Afterwards, two doves were released into the afternoon sky.

Marie-Pierre Genois, a friend of Lemieux’s since high school, stood in the intense noon sun, waiting to give condolences. “It’s to support her,” Genois said. “It’s a terrible ordeal, so it’s important for me to be here for her.”

Judith Gagnon also knew Lemieux and the girls. She said they’d spent time together during the Christmas holiday. “There is no answer to all of this,” Gagnon said outside the funeral complex. “It is a tragedy that we will have to live through for years, that we will have in our hearts.”

Nearby, a man chimed in: “I hope that justice will be done.”

The family posted a message on the funeral home’s website thanking police, emergency responders and volunteers who searched for the sisters.

Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a well-known victims’ rights advocate in Quebec, said comforting the young girls’ mother brought back the pain he felt when his daughter, Julie, was killed in 2002. He lost his other daughter, Isabelle, in a car crash in 2005.

Boisvenu said he came to the funeral to give the family hope.

“I just wanted to tell them yes, it’s possible to rebuild themselves, it’s possible to have dreams,” Boisvenu said.

Gilles Lehouillier, mayor of Levis, said the city plans to install a plaque honouring the sisters in a park where locals had turned a gazebo into a makeshift memorial after their deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

— with files from Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press

Quebec

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Rock slide ruled out: No cause yet for bus crash that killed three near glacier
Next story
Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

EBF holding event on July 29

Alberta confirms 368 COVID-19 cases Monday: 131 active in central zone

Numbers increasing in central zone

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown

Shrinking economies force layoffs

Groups call for urgent action to help restaurant industry amid COVID-19

Action needed by all levels of government

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

MPs want Trudeau to appear at committee

Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall

41 per cent want masks worn

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Most Read