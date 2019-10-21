Police charge man, woman shot by officers during Calgary military parade

Officer fired three shots when car allegedly drove on sidewalk towards two officers

Police have charged a man and a woman who they allege were in a stolen vehicle when an officer shot them during a downtown military parade over the weekend.

Alberta’s police watchdog has said several roads in Calgary were barricaded, but a man driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla and a female passenger rounded a corner and attempted to drive through.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the vehicle went through a cycling lane onto the sidewalk and then struck a building.

The agency says an officer fired three shots when the car allegedly drove on the sidewalk towards two officers.

Calgary Police say 21-year-old Bogdan Ferdinand Diordiev faces seven charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene, flight from a police officer, possession of stolen property and driving without insurance.

Alanna Mae Steeves, 28, of Calgary, is charged with drug possession.

ASIRT said the car tried to flee, but it crashed into a van. Both the driver and passenger tried to get away on foot, but were quickly arrested, the agency said.

Officials said the passenger appeared to have a single gunshot wound to her left thigh, while the driver appeared to have a bullet wound to the left forearm.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening. No one else was hurt.

Investigators allege the Corolla and its licence plate were stolen.

The Calgary Police Service said there’s no indication of links to extremist activity.

ASIRT is investigating whether the officer’s use of force was lawful, while Calgary police investigate the conduct of the driver and passenger.

The Canadian Press

