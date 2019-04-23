Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

This photo taken Saturday, April 20, 2019, provided by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, shows Odin a police K-9 recovering after encountering a porcupine and getting stuck with over 200 quills in Coos Bay, Ore. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 22, said Odin was called to the scene to track a suspect on Saturday when the dog crossed paths with the porcupine. Photos showed the outcome, with several quills in Odin’s mouth and two near his left eye. (Sgt. Adam Slater/Coos County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

A police dog that stumbled on a porcupine and got more than 200 quills stuck on his face while pursuing a suspect is resting comfortably Tuesday and will not lose his eyesight, authorities in Oregon said.

Coos County Sheriff’s K-9 Odin, a German shepherd, had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours to remove quills from all over his face, including several that were embedded in the roof of his mouth and more around his left eye, Capt. Gabe Fabrizio said in a phone interview.

READ MORE: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

“That dog is super-motivated and high energy. It didn’t slow him down,” Fabrizio said. “He’s a good boy.”

Odin had been called to help track a suspect with several felony warrants on Saturday when he encountered the prickly creature in his pathway. The suspect, Devin J. Wilson of Coos Bay, Oregon, had fled after being spotted by a deputy along the central Oregon coast.

Authorities asked for help Tuesday in finding Wilson, 29, who remained at large.

The porcupine has also not been apprehended, Fabrizio added. “We’re putting out wanted bulletins as we speak,” he joked.

The Associated Press

