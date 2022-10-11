Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Police hunt for BMW after gunfight broke out when RCMP stopped it for stolen plate

RCMP in Alberta are warning people to be on the lookout for a newer BMW after they say there was a gunfight between one of its occupants and a police officer east of Edmonton.

Mounties say in a news release the vehicle was spotted with a stolen licence plate on Highway 16 just north of Ardrossan early Monday, and that an officer “engaged with the occupants and began issuing commands to exit the vehicle.”

The release says an occupant then “pulled out and discharged what appeared to be a firearm at the officer — who then discharged their service weapon.”

The occupants of the vehicle then fled in a newer model white BMW with Alberta licence plate BKG3370.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

They’re warning people not to approach the vehicle, and to call 911 or local police instead.

The release says Alberta’s police oversight agency, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has taken over carriage of the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.

