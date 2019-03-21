Although the sale of edible cannabis treats won’t be legal until at least mid-2019, plenty of cookbooks have hit shelves dedicated to getting high from all sorts of dishes. (Wikimedia Commons)

Police investigating after pot-laced brownies served at community lunch in Ontario

Ontario’s provincial police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert

Ontario’s provincial police say they’re investigating after several people appeared to “overdose” on cannabis after eating brownies served at a community lunch.

Police did not provide details about the event in Whitestone, Ont., including when it took place.

But they say several attendees required medical attention after eating the brownies.

Police say they experienced symptoms such as dry mouth, disorientation and occasional nausea.

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As MPs pull all-nighter, Philpott breathes fresh life into SNC-Lavalin scandal

Just Posted

NDP Leader Rachel Notley stops in Red Deer on campaign trail

Notley promises hospital expansion, cath lab, pipelines and energy industry expansion

Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on dog lake access

The Town held an open house about lake access for dogs on March 14

Notley calls Alberta’s provincial election

Voting Day is on April 16.

New high school a priority for Sylvan Lake, says Chinook’s Edge

Chinook’s Edge has prioritized a new high school in its 2020-2023 capital budget

West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Oil prices, Alberta election call cloud Stampede chuckwagon auction expectations

The top money bid last year came from Versatile Energy Services, Ltd.

Lacombe hosts 6th Invasive Species Council Conference at LMC

Council looks to protect native ecological environments in Alberta

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Carbon tax, oil and gas investment dominate Day 2 of Alberta campaign

NDP pledges more oil and gas processing, UCP slams provincial and federal governments on carbon tax

Most Read