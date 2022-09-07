An RCMP officer interacts with a driver at a police roadblock in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues today after a tense police search yesterday came up empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Police release names of 10 victims killed in Saskatchewan stabbings

RCMP have released the names and photos of the 10 people killed in a Labour Day weekend stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

The dead include nine men and women from the James Smith Cree Nation northeast of Saskatoon and one man from the nearby village of Weldon, and range in age from 23 to 78.

They are identified as:

– Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

– Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon

RCMP have said 18 people were also injured in the attacks, including a teen. As of Tuesday, 10 remained in hospitals, including three in critical condition.

Police continue to search for 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter.

RCMP surrounded a home Tuesday in the First Nation community after a reported sighting of Sanderson. But they did not find him.

His brother Damien Sanderson, who was also named as a suspect in the killings, was found dead Monday in a grassy area not far from one of the crime scenes. Police said they believe he did not kill himself and are investigating whether Myles Sanderson was involved in the death.

As the search for Myles Sanderson enters its fourth day, police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher
Next story
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation

Just Posted

Ian Oostindie during the by-election campaign. (Facebook photo)
Ian Oostindie named new Sylvan Lake town councillor

If you or someone you know is experiencing a dental emergency and you’re not sure you can afford help, call Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association. (File photo)
Better option for dental emergencies

And they’re off. The Skocdopoles held their annual Hespero Balloon Race this September long weekend. (Photo by Sheri Skocdopole Photography)
Hot air balloons over Eckville

Sylvan Lake’s Health and Wellness Healing Hub. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s Health and Wellness Healing Hub complete