New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller speaks to media during a COVID-19 update in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Two naked men were rescued by emergency services from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost, police say. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller speaks to media during a COVID-19 update in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Two naked men were rescued by emergency services from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost, police say. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest

Two ‘idiots’ fined, after getting lost after they were startled by a deer and ran into the woods

Police have fined two men who had to be rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost.

The men called for help about 6 p.m. Sunday after they became lost in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, a police statement said Monday.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national … park and got lost.”

Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.

The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined 1,000 Australian dollars ($759) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said.

The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed,” the police statement said.

Fuller described the pair as “idiots.”

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, … then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.

The temperature range on Sunday at Otford, the town nearest to where the men were lost, was 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Friday due to a new COVID-19 cluster.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Those involved in a naked photoshoot in Dubai to be deported

RELATED: Canada’s naked MP speaks out: leaked photo sends message ‘anything goes’ in politics

Australia

Previous story
Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada
Next story
Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney thanked Albertans for getting vaccinated as the province surpassed four million doses administered. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Allan Ferchuk, Central Alberta Sport Authority board chair, along with Scott Robinson, the new CEO of the organization. (BYRON HACKETT/ADVOCATE STAFF)
Central Alberta Sports Authority announces CEO

Supporters gather outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church appears in court after he was arrested for holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021. A U.S. senator wants Canada investigated for violating religious freedom over the arrests of Coates and another Alberta pastor accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. senator wants Canada on religious freedom watch list over Alberta pastor COVID arrests

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Library open to the public and preparing for summer