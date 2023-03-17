Police say no warning of violence before teen shot and killed 2 Edmonton officers

Edmonton police say two officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy had no indication they were walking into a high-risk or dangerous situation.

They say there was no sign the teen, who later turned the weapon on himself and died, was armed.

Police were called to the apartment by the boy’s mother, who said she had been having trouble with her son.

The officers were shot multiple times before they had a chance to enter the apartment.

Police say the youth had no criminal record or outstanding warrants but was known to them through a previous mental health call.

They say the boy also shot his mother as the two struggled over his weapon and she remains in hospital.