Edmonton Police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to two city police officers who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were gunned down early Thursday morning after entering an apartment building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Police say no warning of violence before teen shot and killed 2 Edmonton officers

Edmonton police say two officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy had no indication they were walking into a high-risk or dangerous situation.

They say there was no sign the teen, who later turned the weapon on himself and died, was armed.

Police were called to the apartment by the boy’s mother, who said she had been having trouble with her son.

The officers were shot multiple times before they had a chance to enter the apartment.

Police say the youth had no criminal record or outstanding warrants but was known to them through a previous mental health call.

They say the boy also shot his mother as the two struggled over his weapon and she remains in hospital.

