The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say search for boater in waters off Vancouver now a missing persons file

46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island

A full-scale search for a boater missing in the waters off Vancouver has been scaled back and turned over to police as a missing persons file.

Vancouver police confirm a 46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island on Wednesday.

Police say he was planning to cross English Bay heading toward Bowen Island.

A search was launched later that day when an empty and drifting five metre boat was spotted in the bay.

An air and water search continued Wednesday and resumed Thursday but police say no sign of the lone boater has been found.

They say they are trying to determine what caused the man to go overboard.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Air, water search underway after empty powerboat found drifting off Vancouver

Search and Rescue

Previous story
High streamflow advisory issued for rivers overwhelmed by November’s flooding in B.C.

Just Posted

The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo
Sylvan Lake Community Partners help out with kid supplies

(Metro Creative Connection)
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for areas of central Alberta

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8. “Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said. As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design. Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTO: Sylvan Lake artist paints a mural, beautifies town