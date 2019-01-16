Nikaeo Supernault, 6, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Kamloops RCMP is asking for help in locating two missing people -THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

A six-year-old boy and his 28-year-old aunt are missing and police in Kamloops, are asking for help in finding them.

RCMP say they received a report on Sunday to check on the well-being of Nikaeo Supernault who was being looked after by Roseanne Supernault.

READ MORE: Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

They say the boy and his aunt have not been in contact with his mother since Jan. 13, and they are considered missing.

Police say they believe the boy is with his aunt.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

Police describe Nikaeo Supernault as three feet six inches tall, 45 pounds, light brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and tan boots.

They describe Roseanne Supernault as five feet seven inches tall, 190 pounds, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans and black boots.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race
Next story
Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

WATCH: Pro-pipeline convoy travels through Sylvan Lake

Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

John Savage pleads guilty to manslaughter

Sentenced to 7 years for Stettler murder

Kentucky canoe outfit borrows photo of Trudeau family to market business

They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving

UPDATED UCP MLA cries foul after brick thrown through office window

UPDATED St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson says ‘Over-the-top NDP rhetoric’ not based in reality

Theresa May wins no-confidence vote after Brexit deal rejection

UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306

Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice

College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him

Red Deerians can weigh in on proposed Bighorn Country investment tonight

Telephone town hall takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Most Read