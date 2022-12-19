A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police seek warrants in alleged sexual assault involving Canada’s 2018 world jr. team

Police in London, Ont., investigating an alleged group sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 men’s world junior hockey team say they believe the complainant’s allegations.

In legal documents obtained by The Canadian Press the lead investigator asks the court for warrants to search the London hotel room where the alleged rape took place as well as the offices of several law firms who conducted independent investigations into the assault.

London police Sgt. David Younan says in his application that he believes that, “given the totality of the circumstances,” the complainant identified only as E.M. was sexually assaulted.

Younan says that each of the suspects knew or ought to have known that E.M. had not consented to the sex acts.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

