Ottawa Police Service Interim Chief Steve Bell speaks during a news conference, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police threat assessment missed risk ‘Freedom Convoy’ wouldn’t leave: interim chief

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell says in the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, the force didn’t have intelligence suggesting the “Freedom Convoy” would use local citizens as a “leverage point.”

Bell is testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is probing the federal Liberal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear protesters.

He was a deputy chief and in charge of intelligence when the convoy began but was elevated to interim chief in mid-February after Peter Sloly resigned.

He is being questioned this morning by a commission lawyer about a threat assessment police prepared for the convoy’s expected arrival in Ottawa on Jan. 29.

The report shows police knew protesters were coming in large numbers, had the financing to pay for food and lodging and that the conditions existed for emotions to run high.

But Bell says the belief was that most of them would leave after three days and nothing in the intelligence warned that protesters would use Ottawa residents to make their point.

Previous story
Alberta’s cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today

Just Posted

Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Central Alberta MLAs named to Premier Smith’s cabinet

Brett Gardiner was recently named the CPRA Announcer of the Year, an award he’s now won 11 consecutive times. (Photo submitted)
Gardiner named CPRA Announcer of the Year for 11th time

Sylvan Lake actors Everett Dool (left) and Layne Zazalak are pictured rehearsing one of the four plays for the Theatre Trail that took place in the fall. The Sylvan Lake Theatre will be hosting a workshop and storytelling circles to encourage more people to try theatre. (Contributed photo by Megan Routhier)
Sylvan Lake Theatre offering opportunity to develop skills

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake