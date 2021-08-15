RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating after officer shoots and kills suspect in Alberta

Police say they believed the man was armed

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to an alleged hostage situation.

RCMP say they were called about a suspect who allegedly had a hostage in a rural area 10 kilometres west of Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nation, Alta., at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they believed the man was armed, and while on scene, learned that he was a suspect in a suspicious death in Edmonton.

They say RCMP officers found the man and a “confrontation occurred” that led to an officer shooting at the suspect.

The man, who police say was from the Edmonton area, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

