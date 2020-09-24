Police watchdog investigating training accident that injured Lethbridge officer

The fired round was recovered from the wall

Alberta’s police watchdog says a Lethbridge police officer is stable in hospital after being injured when another officer fired a gun in a training accident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says officers were training in a room at a gun range on Tuesday when an officer fired a round into a table.

The agency says a piece of the table struck a 35-year-old officer in his left leg.

The fired round was recovered from the wall.

The officer’s injury was serious, but non-life-threatening.

The Canadian Press

