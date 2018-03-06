Gerald Stanley enters the Court of Queen’s Bench for the fifth day of his trial in Battleford, Sask., Monday, Feb.5, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

A police watchdog has launched a probe into the RCMP’s investigation into the shooting death of an Indigenous man on a Saskatchewan farm.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP says it is looking into how the RCMP handled the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

Boushie, a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, died in 2016 when the SUV he was in drove on to a farm near Biggar, Sask.

Last month, a jury acquitted 56-year-old Gerald Stanley.

READ: ‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Boushie’s family had been calling for a review of the RCMP investigation.

Boushie’s mother has said that when RCMP came to notify her about her son’s death, officers were insensitive, started searching her home without permission and asked her if she’d been drinking.

An internal RCMP investigation, done by a senior Indigenous officer, absolved the police force.

READ: Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

The commission will also review and investigate the RCMP’s dismissal of the Boushie family’s initial public complaint.

“In the course of our review and our ongoing monitoring of events related to this tragic incident, it has become apparent that additional matters related to the conduct of RCMP members involved need to be examined,” the commission’s acting chairperson, Guy Bujold, said in a release Tuesday.

“As such, I am satisfied that it is in the public interest to launch an independent investigation into this matter.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Just Posted

Crank wrestlers medal at Provincials

Fifteen wrestlers from the local club competed at the provincial event

Photos: Senior Bonspiel Winners

The Sylvan Lake Senior Bonspiel was held Feb. 5-9.

Lion’s Club Flight Night to send five people to Camp HeHoHa

The fundraiser raised over $3,000 to send children to camp

New Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive announced

New president Keri Pratt’s vision for Sylvan Lake business is collaborative

Snowboarder places first in his age category

Solomon Wynnyk placed first at a “Slopestyle” event in Calgary this past weekend

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

Alberta Health Services tackles opioid deaths through Naloxone kits

Hospitals now able to hand out the opioid blockers to anyone who asks

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Most Read