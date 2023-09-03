<div>Police in Edmonton say Alberta’s police watchdog will investigate an officer’s shooting of a man near an apartment building fire. Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.</div>

Police in Edmonton say Alberta’s police watchdog will investigate an officer’s shooting of a man near an apartment building fire. Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police watchdog to investigate after officer shoots man near Edmonton apartment fire

Police in Edmonton say Alberta’s police watchdog will investigate an officer’s shooting of a man near an apartment building fire.

Police say the officer was assisting firefighters with traffic control at a fire northwest of the city’s core on Friday night when local residents reported there was a man with a gun outside a nearby home.

The officer proceeded to the rear of the home, police say, and encountered a man with a weapon.

Police say there was a confrontation and the officer shot him.

The man died, and police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will handle the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

News

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP’s top Mountie says relationships built after mass stabbing

Just Posted

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A group shot of the new teachers who attended the New Teacher Orientation for the Chinook’s Edge School Division. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Fourteen new teachers were welcomed to Sylvan Lake during new teacher orientation

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building which used to be the Fields store with a $100 gift card prize to be given to the winner. (photo provided by Terrell Fentiman)
A business investing in the community of Eckville is looking for a store name

Sylvan Lake Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner made an immediate impact on the Sylvan Lake Gulls last summer, especially in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal