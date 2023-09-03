Police watchdog to investigate after officer shoots man near Edmonton apartment fire

Police in Edmonton say Alberta’s police watchdog will investigate an officer’s shooting of a man near an apartment building fire. Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police in Edmonton say Alberta’s police watchdog will investigate an officer’s shooting of a man near an apartment building fire.

Police say the officer was assisting firefighters with traffic control at a fire northwest of the city’s core on Friday night when local residents reported there was a man with a gun outside a nearby home.

The officer proceeded to the rear of the home, police say, and encountered a man with a weapon.

Police say there was a confrontation and the officer shot him.

The man died, and police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will handle the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

News