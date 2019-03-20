Politicians hitting the road for votes in Alberta election campaign

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney have officially launched campaigns

After firing up supporters at campaign kickoff events, the leaders of Alberta’s two main political parties are heading out to stump for votes.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley called the election Tuesday morning in Calgary before a crowd of cheering supporters, but is to start today in Edmonton with a campaign announcement.

Notley is then to speak at events in Red Deer and Lethbridge.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney spoke at a rally in Edmonton Tuesday night, urging supporters to get involved in the campaign by helping spread the party’s message.

Earlier in the day he told a crowd in Leduc that the UCP platform will focus on jobs, the economy and pipelines.

Kenney is to head to Lethbridge today, but says he plans to spend a lot of time in Edmonton, and feels a party breakthrough is possible in the capital.

The two leaders exchanged sharp criticism on the opening day of what is expected to be a bitter campaign prior to the April 16 vote.

Notley says she will run on her government’s record of reforms to social programs, money for health and education, and is promising to create more jobs.

She says Kenney has shown he is not to be trusted because of recently revealed memos showing his campaign team worked with a fellow candidate to undermine his main rival in the party’s leadership election.

Kenney says Notley has failed Albertans by not standing up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on pipelines and other issues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination
Next story
SNC-Lavalin CEO says employees will move to foreign rivals if it is debarred

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on dog lake access

The Town held an open house about lake access for dogs on March 14

Notley calls Alberta’s provincial election

Voting Day is on April 16.

New high school a priority for Sylvan Lake, says Chinook’s Edge

Chinook’s Edge has prioritized a new high school in its 2020-2023 capital budget

West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Targeted methane emission cut rules estimated to save billions, says CERI study

Federal government has proposed regulations for methane emission reductions from oil and gas sector

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Politicians hitting the road for votes in Alberta election campaign

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney have officially launched campaigns

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death seeking full parole

The trial heard that Ryan was dead well before his mother called 911 to say he had stopped breathing

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Most Read