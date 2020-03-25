Ponoka County resident writes messages of hope

Photos from a post on Renee Griffiths’s Facebook page. Photos from a post on Renee Griffiths’s Facebook page. Photos used with permission

During a time when people self-isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ponoka County resident Renee Griffiths wanted to spread a little joy to her neighbours, through uplifting messages in the snow.

Griffiths posted photos and a video of her handi-work to her Facebook page on March 24.

On March 24, using bright colours of spray paint, she wrote messages in the ditch for about half a mile along the range road leading up to her property, encouraging kindness and self-care.

“I just decided I wanted to reach out to my neighbours in a fun way … just to cheer them up,” said Griffiths in an interview March 25.

Retired, Griffiths already spends most of her time at home with her daughter, who has special needs and has recently started living with her, but she’s been practicing social distancing since the COVID-19 situation began.

Griffiths says in these scary times, she just wanted her neighbours to know she’s thinking of them and that she’s there for them.

“I think there’s nothing better than trying to brighten someone’s day,” said Griffiths, adding you never know what impact an act of kindness may have on a person.

Do you know of someone in our community who are trying to lift people’s spirits? Let us know at editorial@ponokanews.com.

