Photos from a post on Renee Griffiths’s Facebook page. Photos from a post on Renee Griffiths’s Facebook page. Photos used with permission

Ponoka County resident writes messages of hope

Spreading kindness, not germs

During a time when people self-isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ponoka County resident Renee Griffiths wanted to spread a little joy to her neighbours, through uplifting messages in the snow.

Griffiths posted photos and a video of her handi-work to her Facebook page on March 24.

On March 24, using bright colours of spray paint, she wrote messages in the ditch for about half a mile along the range road leading up to her property, encouraging kindness and self-care.

“I just decided I wanted to reach out to my neighbours in a fun way … just to cheer them up,” said Griffiths in an interview March 25.

Retired, Griffiths already spends most of her time at home with her daughter, who has special needs and has recently started living with her, but she’s been practicing social distancing since the COVID-19 situation began.

Griffiths says in these scary times, she just wanted her neighbours to know she’s thinking of them and that she’s there for them.

“I think there’s nothing better than trying to brighten someone’s day,” said Griffiths, adding you never know what impact an act of kindness may have on a person.

Do you know of someone in our community who are trying to lift people’s spirits? Let us know at editorial@ponokanews.com.

CoronavirusPonoka County

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
To stay or go? Red Deer’s foreign students face difficult decisions
Next story
Online fundraisers being held for Ponoka couple who lost their home

Just Posted

Lacombe Church looks to fulfill spiritual needs without Sunday service during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Andrew’s minister encourages community to check on their neighbours

To stay or go? Red Deer’s foreign students face difficult decisions

Six Italian students decide staying here is safer than returning home

Lacombe Chamber cancels tradeshow, alters operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Chambers lobbying government for further wage subsidies

Red Deer hospital staffing won’t suffer because 97 health workers had contact with infected doctors, says AHS

Many were wearing protective equipment

Two cases of COVID-19 announced in the Lacombe area

Anyone at risk will be directly contacted by AHS

VIDEO: 17 COVID-19 cases in central Alberta

March 23 update from Dr. Hinshaw

Reduce prison populations to fend against COVID-19 disaster: defence lawyers

Red Deer defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors working to reduce Remand Centre population

Wetaskiwin Composite High School’s graduates final year is not what they hoped

Coronavirus has derailed the WCHS grads’ plans to celebrate their final year.

Blackfalds council approves temporary penalty relief

No reason is needed to apply for penalty exemption

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Ponoka County resident writes messages of hope

Spreading kindness, not germs

Online fundraisers being held for Ponoka couple who lost their home

Fire claimed Tammy and Nyle Clemmer’s home on Monday

City of Red Deer: Telus mobile users unable to call 9-1-1 Wednesday morning

The company is working to resolve the issue

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read