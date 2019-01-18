Ponoka cowboy Vernon (Bud) Butterfield passes away

The feature picture on the big glossy 2017 Ponoka Stampede poster is of 1950 and 1960 perennial Steer Wrestling champion Vernon (Bud) Butterfield in action during his long and outstanding pro-rodeo career. The Ponoka Stampede Association announced the passing of Bud Friday afternoon.

Ponoka cowboy and hall of fame steer wrestler Vernon (Bud) Butterfield has passed away.

The announcement was made by the Ponoka Stampede and Exhibition Association Friday afternoon.

“A huge loss in Ponoka today. God gained another incredible cowboy for that big rodeo in the sky,” stated a social media post by the association.

The 88-year-old cowboy is well known in Ponoka plus in the rodeo world in Canada and the United States.

“We extend our condolences to the legendary Butterfield family as we mourn the loss of multi-winning Canadian Champion Steer Wrestler, Bud Butterfield!” stated the announcement. “We know your entry fees are paid Cowboy. Please share your Bud stories with us for everyone to enjoy.”

Bud has a storied career in rodeo. He was inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1996. The middle of the three Butterfield brothers — Brian and Tom — he was well known for his accomplishments in the steer wrestling event.

“He was first in 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962 and 1963, was second in 1957 and 1964 and third in 1961,” states the CPRHF.

“In 1987, Bud received his Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Life Membership.”

Bud and his brothers were inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

News also reached the CPRHF. The association offered its condolences to the Butterfield family.

“Bud won the Cdn title in steer decorating/steer wrestling 6 times and was inducted into hall of fame in 1996,” stated the CPRHF.

Then in 2017 Bud was featured in the Ponoka Stampede Association’s collectible poster, with artwork by Andrew Kiss.

A memorable photo of Bud at the Calgary Stampede in the 1960s was featured in Ponoka News’ Remember When historical photos.

“After joining the Cowboys’ Protective Association in 1956 Bud would enjoy an illustrious and colourful eight-year run through the pro-circuit that included six Canadian Steer Wrestling Championships from 1956 to 1963,” states the caption.

Bud also won four Calgary Stampede Steer wrestling titles during his career.


