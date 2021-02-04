Ponoka custodian finalist for international award

Robert Campbell will now be considered for the $15,000 final prize package

Known not only for his dedicated years on the job, but for his friendly demeanour with students, a Ponoka custodian is one of three finalists for an international award.

Robert Campbell, or ‘RC’ as he’s affectionately called by staff and students at Ponoka Secondary Campus (PSC), is a finalist in the second annual Custodians are Key program sponsored by cleaning innovator Tennant Company.

“I was very surprised to find out I had been nominated and thrilled that I have made it to the top three,” said Campbell in an email interview.

“I have never been recognized for anything like this before and am very excited for this opportunity.”

Campbell has worked at PSC for over seven years.

He was nominated for the award by administrative assistant Nicole Berg.

According to a press release, Berg nominated Campbell, not only for keeping the school sparkling clean, but because of his relationships with the students. He is known to chat with them in the halls, greeting them personally.

Berg also noted that Campbell was lunch buddies with one particular student, who he had lunch with daily since the student was in Grade 2. Campbell attended the student’s graduation when it was held in October.

He also recently purchased custom face masks for two of the administrative assistants in the office.

“Working as a custodian in a school is great — getting to know the kids and being able to joke with them makes the job fun,” said Campbell.

“The additional requirements of COVID have increased our (custodians’) responsibilities and we are proud of the extra effort we put into our daily routine, keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.”

Custodians are Key recognizes the work of custodians in schools across North America.

READ MORE: Ponoka and Maskwacis custodians ‘unsung’ heroes during pandemic

As a finalist, Campbell will received a $500 gift card and will be considered for the final prize — a $5,000 prize and $10,000 to the winner’s school.

The three finalists where chosen from about 2,200 nominees from Canada and the United States.

“So many custodians are making a real difference in the lives of staff and students. We wish we could honour them all,” said Lisa Hrpcek, marketing manager, Tennant Company.

“Custodians’ role in their schools have never been more important as COVID-19 has put cleanliness and safety as the number one priority.”

The final prize winner will be announced in May, 2021.

To learn more about Custodians are Key, visit tennantco.com.

