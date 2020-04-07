Dr. Gregory Sawisky and others at the clinic in Ponoka are still determining what, if any, actions might be needed in the future if the government cuts continue. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Ponoka doctors looking at all options

Government cuts continue to affect mostly rural doctors

Ponoka’s doctors remain displeased with the cuts to health care in the province, but haven’t yet decided on such drastic measures as those in Sundre announced recently.

“The physicians are meeting to discuss what the government’s devastating cuts to rural health care mean for us in Ponoka,” said Dr. Greg Sawisky in an email April 6.

“We remain committed to our patients and want to ensure they continue to receive the highest quality of care in the clinic and at the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the UCP’s cuts to health care might make us change how we offer that care and if we can no longer afford to work in the hospital as well as the clinic. We will have to make some difficult decisions.”

Sawisky added the doctors are hopeful that Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr will continue to advocate for his constituents and will work on reversing these cuts.

“While no changes are planned, unless these cuts are reversed we will have to think about other options.”

READ MORE: Emergency, acute and obstetrics services to be withdrawn in Sundre following provincial cuts

Meanwhile, Ponoka’s doctors are continuing with patient visits — only now they’re over the phone.

Back on March 24, the Battle River Medical Clinic instituted a new policy to limit possible contact with COVID-19.

Sawisky explained that nearly all appointments will now be done over the phone, though doctors may schedule an in-person visit on a case-by-case basis.

“If any issue remains that requires an in-person consultation, they will be offered an appointment in the clinic at the discretion of the physician,” Sawisky added.

However, only those that are not exhibiting symptoms will be offered such appointments.

“If you have a cough, sore throat, muscle pain or a fever, we are still asking you to self-isolate for 14 days.”

For now, anyone wishing to speak to their family doctor is asked to call the clinic at 403-783-3399.

Anyone with concerns about COVID-19 can visit www.alberta.ca/COVID-19.

CoronavirusDoctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman scared for brother in Calgary long-term care home with COVID-19 deaths
Next story
N-95 respirators and emergency relief on the way for Canada

Just Posted

Birthday Parades bring smiles to local children in Rimbey

Kelly McLean says she got the idea for birthday parades from an article in a B.C. newspaper

Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

Province provides daily update

School boards in Sylvan Lake announce layoffs due to COVID-19 funding cuts

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge say the layoffs of bus drivers and educational assistants are temporary

Sylvan Lake man wins STARS Lottery grand prize

The grand prize winners were all from Central Alberta, including Sheldon Mudry from Sylvan Lake

COVID-19: First death confirmed in central zone, provincial cases reach 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Ponoka doctors looking at all options

Government cuts continue to affect mostly rural doctors

Blaze destroys home north of Bashaw

Community already stepping up to coordinate relief for couple

Lacombe seamstress sewing non-medical masks for the community

Busy Beaver Sewing Co. in Lacombe making two-layered cotton masks

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

Grim prediction for workers in Alberta

CFL postpones start to 2020 regular season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Start of play put off until early July

Blackfalds COVID-19 update: All Community Events Cancelled until June 1, 2020

Town of Blackfalds’ priority continues to be to inform our community and employees

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 7 briefing from Ottawa

Wetaskiwin County COVID-19 confirmed cases remain within the City of Wetaskiwin

The City of Wetaskiwin has three active cases and four recovered.

Most Read