Ponoka hospital locks down due to alleged threatening phone call

RCMP believe there is no further threat to public safety

The Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre went on a lock down for a couple of hours on March 17 as a precaution after receiving a threatening phone call.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed that about about 1:45 p.m., AHS initiated its lock down procedure in response to a telephone threat the site received.

“The safety of our patients, residents, staff and physicians is of the utmost priority. As such we have response protocols in place to ensure the safety of those in our facilities in the event of threats or acts of violence,” said Heather Kipling, AHS communications director.

“Our protective services and clinical teams responded quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of those in care, and their colleagues. As this is an ongoing RCMP investigation, we will not be providing further details.”

Ponoka RCMP members responded to a call about an alleged threat, they confirmed.

The information about the alleged comment was given to the RCMP verbally by a third party.

Although RCMP say the alleged threat was non-specific to the Ponoka and Hospital Care Centre or any other location, the hospital followed their own internal protocols and safety measures and initiated a lock down.

Ponoka RCMP members did attend and investigate the alleged comment and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests were made and no charges have been laid.

The Ponoka RCMP believes there is no further threat to public safety related to this incident.

